Bryan Harsin remains Auburn’s head football coach

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin SOURCE: Auburn Athletics
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin SOURCE: Auburn Athletics
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:04 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUBURN, Alabama (AP) — Auburn is retaining football coach Bryan Harsin after an investigation into his program.

Auburn President Jay Gogue announced the decision Friday, a week after telling trustees that “we’re trying to separate fact from fiction.”

Harsin’s debut season ended with five straight losses and a 6-7 record. That was followed by heavy turnover among players and coaches.

Gogue says the review included interviews with players and current and former coaches among others. Harsin called it “one of the hardest weeks of my career.”

