Kimberly soccer standout signs with Blue Mountain

Bella Osterman signed with Blue Mountain to play collegiate soccer.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Kimberly senior is the third Bulldog soccer player to sign a letter of intent following their historic season.

Bella Osterman inked with Blue Mountain Community College, in Pendleton, Oregon.

Osterman earned High Desert first team all-conference honors this fall, helping the Bulldogs win the regular season title, and earning a state berth. Her teammates Macie Cook and Madison Smith are also going to play college ball.

Osterman chose Blue Mountain because of academics, quality of athletes and great facilities.

She explains what she’ll miss most about being a Bulldog.

“I love those girls so much, that like it’s insane you know, and like all the relationships we’ve built throughout the years and the three out of four years we went to state, especially as a first four-year graduate of the soccer team here, it’s just a huge accomplishment,” Osterman said.

Osterman wants to thank Bulldogs head coach Suzy Harper for her efforts in getting her recruited.

