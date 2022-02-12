Advertisement

Officer wounded in line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets

A wounded Wisconsin police officer was gifted Super Bowl tickets to see his favorite team, the Bengals, play. (Source: WTMJ, HERBERT DAVIS III, WTMJ RADIO, CNN)
By WTMJ
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A Milwaukee police officer recently wounded in the line of duty is on his way to Los Angeles to cheer on his beloved Cincinnati Bengals.

Just days after being shot in the line of duty, officer Herbert Davis got the surprise of a lifetime scoring two tickets from WTMJ radio and Good Karma Brands to attend football’s biggest night.

A lifelong Bengals fan, he said getting to enjoy the big game with his father is a thrill.

“Growing up, you know, watching him watch the Bengals and it kind of rubbed off on me,” Davis said. “And ever since I was maybe six or seven years old, I started watching the Bengals myself.

“And my love has just grown, and I’ve stayed with it, through all the up and down years. And now it finally paid off for these moments, for this moment, and I’m very excited.”

It started with a video as family members captured Davis watching Cincinnati clinch the AFC Championship, filled with emotion over the history-making moment.

As he prepared to board the plane, Davis said he couldn’t leave without sharing a message.

“Thank you. Just thank you to everyone who’s been there for me,” he said. “You know whether it’s been since I started this job or before then, or people who have just met me, you know, within the last week or so, just thank you.

“And I appreciate everything.  My family appreciates everything. And, you know, I hope they’re cheering for the Bengals on Sunday.”

While the timeline for his recovery is still unclear, Davis says he’s taking it one day at a time and filled with gratitude for everyone supporting him on his journey.

Copyright 2022 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Baseball holds bargaining session as lockout continues
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in
The primary election is in May, and the general election is in November
Gene Turley running for re-election as County Coroner
In 2021, T-Mobile says they blocked around 21 billion scam calls, which is around 700 every...
Scam calls continue to be a nuisance
US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion