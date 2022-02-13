Gooding girls fall in state play-in game; local basketball roundup

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After falling to top-seeded Filer in the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament Wednesday, the Gooding girls basketball team dropped a state play-in Saturday to Teton in Pocatello.

Teton 65, Gooding 47

Gooding’s season ends, Teton heads to the state tournament.

4A Great Basin second-place game

Mountain Home 65, Twin Falls 49

Mountain Home moves onto the state tournament.

Boys basketball

Snake River Conference tournament

(5) Shoshone 43, (4) Raft River 34

Raft River will play Oakley in a semifinal on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at Jerome High School.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.