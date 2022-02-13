Gooding girls fall in state play-in game; local basketball roundup
Mountain Home beats Twin Falls to head to 4A state tournament
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After falling to top-seeded Filer in the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament Wednesday, the Gooding girls basketball team dropped a state play-in Saturday to Teton in Pocatello.
Teton 65, Gooding 47
Gooding’s season ends, Teton heads to the state tournament.
4A Great Basin second-place game
Mountain Home 65, Twin Falls 49
Mountain Home moves onto the state tournament.
Boys basketball
Snake River Conference tournament
(5) Shoshone 43, (4) Raft River 34
Raft River will play Oakley in a semifinal on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at Jerome High School.
