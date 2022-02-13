Advertisement

Reality town hopes to teach students about financial literacy

Reality town at Magic Valley High School.
Reality town at Magic Valley High School.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For many people, learning how to budget money is something you learn after graduating high school, but at the Magic Valley High School, students are now getting hands on experience with these life skills.

From buying a car, to paying for child care, to having enough money to pay your rent and utilities, these are all things people have to figure out at some point in life, and usually, without any help.

“A lot of our students need financial support, like how do I spend my money, like when they get to have their own family, they need to buy transportation, cars, day care,” said Annie Peterson, the work base learning coordinator at Magic Valley High School.

On Friday afternoon all 120 students at Magic Valley High School were given a different role to play as well as a monthly budget, they then had to visit each station to see what they could afford, and what they may have to live without.

“It’s a really good way to become financially literate about the different costs that can occur, day care bill, groceries, entertainment, it’s a really good way to prepare them for the real world, reality town,” said Peterson.

One student says he is grateful to Magic Valley High School for putting on the event.

“Cause some people don’t have the experience, or get the knowledge, or in my case, I lost my mother and she was supposed to help me with everything, about budgeting, cars, stuff like that, but this school has been teaching me about how to budget, what to pay for, stuff like that,” said Angel Sosa, a senior at Magic Valley High School.

Sosa says Magic Valley High School has been the perfect ending to his high school experience.

“This whole school experience has been the best for me, it’s teaching me whole new skills and everything like that. This whole school teaches you life lessons and what you need to prepare for, I’ve been grateful for it ever since,” said Sosa.

