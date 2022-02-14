Advertisement

Bill introduced to keep lethal injection drug source secret

The Idaho Department of Corrections has long tried to keep details about where and how it obtains lethal injection drugs secret
The legislation was introduced by the House State Affairs Committee Monday
The legislation was introduced by the House State Affairs Committee Monday
By Rebecca Boone
Feb. 14, 2022
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that would bar Idaho officials from releasing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injection executions was introduced by the House State Affairs Committee on Monday.

The Idaho Department of Corrections has long tried to keep details about where and how it obtains lethal injection drugs secret, but the bill from Caldwell Republican Rep. Bill Cheney would make that secrecy part of state law.

Chaney said the secrecy bill was needed because of “woke cancel culture,” claiming that anti-death penalty advocates were trying to identify and then publicly shame the companies that provide lethal injection drugs. Chaney said such instances had happened around the country, though he didn’t provide any details.

Now the companies are refusing to sell the lethal injection drugs to Idaho unless they are guaranteed confidentiality, he said.

