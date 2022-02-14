Advertisement

CSI women win outright Scenic West conference title

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a 92-50 win over Colorado Northwestern Saturday, the College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team is the regular season Scenic West Conference champions for the second year in a row.

With three games left to play this season, the Golden Eagles are 14-1 in conference play and 25-2 overall. #13 CSI has home games against Community Christian College and Salt Lake this week (Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively). They travel to Southern Nevada Saturday to wrap up their schedule.

The conference tournament, which gives a bid to the National Tournament, is February 24-26 in Salt Lake City.

