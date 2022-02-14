How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School staff could have lower insurance costs as a result of House Bill 443, which was signed into law earlier this week.

“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts as we try to offer competitive compensation packages here in Idaho,” said Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson.

The bill, in essence, creates a fund to help school districts use the state health insurance plan or better pay for insurance with private insurers.

“I think what you’ll see is that teachers will pay less out of pocket for insurance coverage, and then also it will be better insurance coverage,” Dickinson said.

Currently, the Twin Falls School District has health insurance with private providers.

They cover the school staff member, but if other family members want to be insured, it comes from the staff member’s wallet.

“We need to sit down as a team and look at the pros and cons of the state plan versus our current plan and how that money can be best utilized to provide the best benefit for those employees,” Dickinson said.

School districts have until June 2024 to use state funding.

