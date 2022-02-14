Advertisement

Idaho drops out of top ten for most expensive fuel

Today, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $3.52
Prices are surging in other parts of the U.S.
Prices are surging in other parts of the U.S.(gas prices)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho drivers are feeling the love today, but the experience may be short-lived.  According to AAA, soaring gas prices in other parts of the country pushed the Gem State out of the top ten list for most expensive fuel, where it landed at 16th place today.  Idaho was one of just seven states where prices fell or stayed the same from a week ago.

Today, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $3.52, the same as a week ago and three cents less than a month ago.  Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.49, which is five cents more than a week ago and 18 cents more than a month ago.

“We aren’t seeing huge savings when we fill up, but we’ve been spared from some of the dramatic price hikes that are happening around the country,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde.  “As temperatures warm, rising fuel demand is combining with the high cost of crude oil to put significant upward pressure on gas prices.  We’re likely to feel the effects in our state very soon.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road

Latest News

Pictured is the route the Magic Valley SORT team took during the rescue
Local rescue team speaks out after live saving operation
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Mental health has remained an issue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
Mental health check ups urged as we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic
The Magic Reservoir needs about 117% of normal
Optimism grows for some basins amid drought