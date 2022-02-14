Idaho drops out of top ten for most expensive fuel

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho drivers are feeling the love today, but the experience may be short-lived. According to AAA, soaring gas prices in other parts of the country pushed the Gem State out of the top ten list for most expensive fuel, where it landed at 16th place today. Idaho was one of just seven states where prices fell or stayed the same from a week ago.

Today, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular is $3.52, the same as a week ago and three cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.49, which is five cents more than a week ago and 18 cents more than a month ago.

“We aren’t seeing huge savings when we fill up, but we’ve been spared from some of the dramatic price hikes that are happening around the country,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “As temperatures warm, rising fuel demand is combining with the high cost of crude oil to put significant upward pressure on gas prices. We’re likely to feel the effects in our state very soon.”

