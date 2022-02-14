Interlink Volunteer Caregivers looking for more volunteers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From driving people to doctor’s appointments, to giving people a ride to the grocery store, Interlink Volunteer Caregivers is there for those who need assistance.

“We’re basically considered the organization that helps the people of last resort,” said Jeanette Roe, the executive director. “If people have no resources, whether they are financial or they don’t have any family members or something, and they need to be able to stay in their homes as long as possible and they need to get to medical appointments, or to essential errands like to pharmacies and things.”

Now, more people are needing rides, and there just isn’t enough volunteers to get people where they need to go.

In 2021 they served 280 individuals throughout the eight counties of the Magic Valley, Right now, they only have 24 volunteers.

“We try to take care of the people that need the services the most, which are the chronically ill that have cancer or dialysis. Those are our first and foremost, those people have to get to their appointments on an ongoing basis,” said Roe.

Cathy Keever has been volunteering with Interlink Volunteer Caregivers since 2014 and says it has given her a purpose since retiring.

“This gives me an opportunity, I’ve made wonderful friends, we socialize together, we do things together, and it’s just one of those things that people need help, and I don’t work, I’m retired, so this is what I do,” said Keever.

Studies show older people are happier and healthier when they are able to live in their homes, and with Interlink Volunteer Caregivers, more people are able to do that.

“Elderly people are wonderful and they need to get out, and it’s nice to go out and help somebody and know that they are making it to their doctor’s appointment because a lot of them panic because they don’t know what they are going to do, and when they find out there is somebody available they are truly excited,” said Keever.

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers is a volunteer organization but they do reimburse drivers 56 cents per mile of travel. If you are interested in helping out, visit their website or call (208) 733-6333.

