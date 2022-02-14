Advertisement

Local rescue team speaks out after live saving operation

After the injured climber was pulled to a safe area, Air St. Luke’s was able to land in the canyon and take them to the hospital
Pictured is the route the Magic Valley SORT team took during the rescue
Pictured is the route the Magic Valley SORT team took during the rescue(SORT Magic Valley)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A story of local heroes saving another life. We are talking about the Magic Valley Special Operations Rescue Team.

The incident in question happened on Jan. 28 just before dark when the rescue team received a call about an injured ice climber near Shoshone Falls.

The team says working in nightfall, as well as un-plowed areas, made locating the patient difficult. The rescuers say the individual fell 30 feet when he lost the grip of his ice pick.

After finding the patient, finding a way for teams to secure a system to get the injured climber to safety was difficult.

“I was at the bottom of the waterfall, built the main system there, so even though the waterfall is frozen, there is still moving water underneath the ice,” said Brian Stone, one of the SORT members who responded to the call that night. “And so it’s coming out, you are getting this spray mist of water, even though it’s 8 degrees out.”

After the injured climber was pulled to a safe area, Air St. Luke’s was able to land in the canyon and take them to the hospital.

The SORT Team wants to remind everyone to be careful in their outdoor adventures, accidents can and will happen and to let others know when and where you are going.

