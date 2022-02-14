Mental health check ups urged as we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Entering the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health experts are urging people to check in on the mental well-being of their families and friends.

According to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, over 40% of adults have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic.

Experts say checking in on your mental health with a professional or with self-evaluation is an important way to maintain your mental stability.

More importantly, being patient with those around you can help everyone maintain their mental health.

“Folks are moving through the world with pretty short fuses right now, and that our own reserves are pretty depleted,” said Anne Browning, the Assistant Dean for well-being at the University of Washington. “And so, just trying to kind of give ourselves a chance to recover, and not be too hard on ourselves if we are struggling.”

Other ways to maintain a healthy mindset include exercise, diet, or regular therapy.

