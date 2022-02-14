Optimism grows for some basins amid drought

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Snowpack levels are about average across the Gem State, even after the mostly dry January, but what’s the status of area reservoirs?

There is some optimism for places up in the Big Wood and Little Wood River Basins. As of Feb. 1, the Magic Reservoir needs about 117% of normal and is forecast to receive 148%.

The Little Wood Reservoir only needs 80% of normal and is set to receive double. However, down south things aren’t as great. Forecast levels in Oakley are very close to needed levels.

The Salmon Falls Reservoir is needing about 130% of normal but is forecast at only 11%.

But of course, reservoirs, snowpack, and drought conditions are dependent on the rest of the year.

“It really hinges on the future precipitation pattern,” said Corey Loveland, the Idaho Snow Supervisor with NRCS. “And if it’s dry the rest of the year, it will bode bad news for snowpack and the water supply.”

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the Little Wood Reservoir is 40% full.

