Advertisement

Optimism grows for some basins amid drought

But of course, reservoirs, snowpack, and drought conditions are dependent on the rest of the year
The Magic Reservoir needs about 117% of normal
The Magic Reservoir needs about 117% of normal(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Snowpack levels are about average across the Gem State, even after the mostly dry January, but what’s the status of area reservoirs?

There is some optimism for places up in the Big Wood and Little Wood River Basins. As of Feb. 1, the Magic Reservoir needs about 117% of normal and is forecast to receive 148%.

The Little Wood Reservoir only needs 80% of normal and is set to receive double. However, down south things aren’t as great. Forecast levels in Oakley are very close to needed levels.

The Salmon Falls Reservoir is needing about 130% of normal but is forecast at only 11%.

But of course, reservoirs, snowpack, and drought conditions are dependent on the rest of the year.

“It really hinges on the future precipitation pattern,” said Corey Loveland, the Idaho Snow Supervisor with NRCS. “And if it’s dry the rest of the year, it will bode bad news for snowpack and the water supply.”

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the Little Wood Reservoir is 40% full.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
File Graphic
Update: Situation in Kimberly leads to arrest
KPTV File Image
UPDATE: Road open after fatality crash on Golf Course Road

Latest News

Pictured is the route the Magic Valley SORT team took during the rescue
Local rescue team speaks out after live saving operation
Prices are surging in other parts of the U.S.
Idaho drops out of top ten for most expensive fuel
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Mental health has remained an issue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
Mental health check ups urged as we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic