Filer School District seeking to pass a supplemental levy in upcoming election

(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer School District is seeking to pass a supplemental levy in the upcoming March 8 election.

This would be an extension of the current supplemental levy which has been in place since 2012.

The levy would be for $500,000 per year, which would make up 4% of Filer’s yearly budget.

Supplemental levies are used by school districts to help fund school programs and educational opportunities for students that the district may not be able to afford otherwise.

“If the supplemental levy were to fail, we would need to look at our operations, analyze, and decide what changes we would have to make at that time,” said the superintendent Kelli Schroeder.

This supplemental levy would cost taxpayers $69.73 per year, which is the same cost as the previous levy.

For more information, visit their website.

