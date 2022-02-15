Advertisement

Fish and Game seeks changes in response to Chronic Wasting Disease

Interested parties can comment on proposed changes starting Feb. 22
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be considering hunt changes to Unit 14 in response to Chronic Wasting Disease.

The consideration comes in response to five deer and one elk testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease at various places in Idaho.

Interested parties can comment on proposed changes starting Feb. 22, and comments will be accepted until March 13.

During the comment period, Idaho Fish and Game will host virtual meetings in which they will share information about Chronic Wasting Disease, as well as their plans for containing the disease.

The department’s proposed changes are as follows, according to a press release:

Increase mule deer harvest

Option 1: Increase antlered mule deer-controlled hunt tags from 180 to 400 tags with the hunting season running from Oct. 10 – Nov. 20.

Option 2: Replace existing antlered controlled hunt (180 tags) with a general-season, antlered-only hunt from Oct. 10 – Nov. 20.

Add antlerless mule deer hunt

Add new mule deer extra antlerless hunt with 200 tags from Oct. 10 – Nov. 20. “Extra tags” allow hunters to harvest an additional animal in addition to a regular or controlled hunt tag.

White-tailed deer extra tags

Option 1: In addition to the existing general season, either-sex whitetail hunt, add a new extra antlerless whitetail hunt with 250 tags, and a new whitetail, extra antlered tag with 250 tags. Each hunt would run Oct. 10 – Nov. 20.

Option 2: Extend the existing general, either-sex hunt from Oct. 10 – Dec. 31.

Increase elk tags

Increase elk tags in one land owner permission hunt in Controlled Hunt Unit 14-1 from 50 tags to 80 tags and extend the southern boundary of the hunt unit about 3 miles.

