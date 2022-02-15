Idaho Department of Health and Welfare deactivates crisis standards of care for three districts

SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO, (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced they have deactivated crisis standards of care for three public health districts in Southern Idaho.

The deactivation will be effective for the Southwest District Health, Central District Health, and South Central District Health, and had been previously activated due to shortages of staff and blood products.

“Even though things are improving, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and the testing percent positivity is still very high,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen.

“Please continue to take the recommended precautions and get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask in public places, and stay home if you feel sick so those numbers keep trending in the right direction.”

Despite the deactivation, IDHW reports that some hospitals are still reporting stress, and that it will take time for healthcare systems statewide to return to fully normal operations.

