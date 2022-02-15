Idaho State Police accepting applications for Troopers

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police are now accepting applications for Troopers.

“From continued education, excellent health and retirement benefits, and options that go right down to where they and their families want to live, ISP Troopers have a lot of freedom and opportunity not found elsewhere, and those benefits make a difference.” said ISP Lt. Colonel Bill Gardiner.

Applications opened on Monday and will be accepted until Feb. 27.

Additional testing for those invited will begin in the early spring, and the next Academy Training class begins next June.

Interested Southern Idaho residents can call the ISP’s Jerome Office at 208-324-6000.

