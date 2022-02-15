Advertisement

Idaho State Police accepting applications for Troopers

Interested Southern Idaho residents can call the ISP’s Jerome Office at 208-324-6000
ISP is now accepting trooper applications
ISP is now accepting trooper applications
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police are now accepting applications for Troopers.

“From continued education, excellent health and retirement benefits, and options that go right down to where they and their families want to live, ISP Troopers have a lot of freedom and opportunity not found elsewhere, and those benefits make a difference.” said ISP Lt. Colonel Bill Gardiner.

Applications opened on Monday and will be accepted until Feb. 27.

Additional testing for those invited will begin in the early spring, and the next Academy Training class begins next June.

Interested Southern Idaho residents can call the ISP’s Jerome Office at 208-324-6000.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Minidoka County schools close due to threat

Latest News

The period for public comment will begin Feb. 22
Fish and Game seeks changes in response to Chronic Wasting Disease
“This particular survey is unique for Idaho, and how different people choose to use the survey...
Survey shows majority of Idaho post-secondary students feel comfortable with their beliefs on campus
The House State Affairs Committee sent both bills to the full House
Two bills tightening Idaho voting rules head to full House
Survey shows majority of Idaho post-secondary students feel comfortable with their belief’s on...
Survey shows majority of Idaho post-secondary students feel comfortable with their beliefs on campus