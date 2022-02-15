Advertisement

ISDA opens application period for specialty crop grants

For the current year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture allocated over $2 million to the ISDA to award to projects that enhance the competitiveness of Idaho specialty crops.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday they have opened the application period for the 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

Under the program, specialty crops will include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, nursery crops including floriculture, and honey.

Any eligible project must benefit more than one organization.

“The funding from this program has been instrumental in advancing Idaho’s specialty crop industry through market development, education and research,” said ISDA Director Celia Gould. “We are looking forward to seeing another round of strong project submissions that will help Idaho specialty crop producers enhance their resiliency in the years ahead.”

To apply, visit their website. The deadline to apply is March 18.

