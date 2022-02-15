Advertisement

Lighthouse Christian to face Oakley in the district championship

Lighthouse is taking on Oakley next Monday at CSI for a spot to state on the line.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sam Rogers produced 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Micah Denny added 13 points and Lighthouse Christian School is headed to the district championship, after defeating Murtaugh 57-30.

Hayato Yamada tallied 11 points in the win.

Braeden Loveland led Murtaugh with 11pts

No. 1 Oakley 56, No. 5 Shoshone 24

What’s Next?

Lions will play Oakley at 7:30 pm in the Snake River Championship at the College of Southern Idaho on Monday, February 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Devils will face the Trojans on Thursday at 6 p.m. back at Jerome High School. Meanwhile, the Indians will take on the Pilots in a loser-out game on Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

