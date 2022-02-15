Advertisement

Re-zoning Idaho’s Congressional District 26 and what this means for voters

Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a unanimous ruling, Idaho’s congressional district map has been approved by the state’s supreme court, which means big changes for some Southern Idaho residents in District 26.

KMVT caught up with the current District 26 State Senator Michelle Stennett who shares how the redistricting process works, as well as why she decided not to re-run this year.

“It’s bittersweet, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed (it), it’s been an extraordinary journey, an amazing experience, I’ve learned so much,” said Stennett.

After 13 years as the state senator for District 26 as well as the senate minority leader, Michelle Stennett has decided not to run again in the upcoming primary election. Her decision comes around the same time District 26 has been re-zoned.

“We are currently in Blaine, Lincoln, Gooding and Camas counties but the new lines are going to be Blaine Lincoln and Jerome, and the other county will be Gooding, Camas, and rural Twin Falls,” said Stennett.

The redistricting occurs every 10 years by a bi-partisan team who visits each community to determine where the lines should be drawn.

“Understanding that according to law, our constitution, they have to first have similar numbers of people within each district, so that there is parity, and then to break counties apart as little as possible,” said Stennett.

Stennett says her decision didn’t have anything to do with the new districts and more so to do with feeling ready to retire from her role in government.

Now there are two Republican candidates vying for the state senate role, Laurie Lickley and Eric Parker. KMVT spoke with both candidates who share why they are running.

“I stand very firmly on our stronger roots, stronger families, and stronger communities platform. I will continue to have a seat at the table to protect and defend Idaho’s agriculture and natural resources,” said Lickley.

“The main priority is really parents. I’m hearing from parents a lot and they want to be able to participate in their children’s political future in their education, and politically participate in their future,” said Parker.

