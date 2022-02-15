Advertisement

This season, there have been a couple small human induced avalanches, but nothing too serious
Sawtooth Avalanche Center is reporting low avalanche danger across jurisdiction(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite recent avalanches in other Rocky Mountain states, the recent dry weather means low avalanche danger in much of the Sawtooth Recreation Area.

This season, there have been a couple small human induced avalanches, but nothing too serious, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

With the recent drought period, there is a weak layer of snow on top, so new precipitation could create some issues in the Central Idaho backcountry.

“In a lot of areas (it’s been) low danger for weeks, but when it does snow, even relatively small amounts of snow, things are going to change pretty rapidly and we’ll have to switch back to being in a lot more conservative mindset,” said Ben VandenBos with the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

VandenBos reminds people recreating to remember to use standard safety protocols, like carrying rescue gear and keeping eyes on your travel partner.

