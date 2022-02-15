Some area residents not pulling over for first responders

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Calling 911 in an emergency is something that is ingrained into everybody’s brain since a young age, and so is pulling to the side of the road for emergency vehicles.

In Twin Falls however, not everybody is following that law. Seconds count when first responders are trying to respond to a call for help.

“When we get delayed, that could potentially snowball into somebody being more injured, or even worse,” said Devin Slagel, a captain with the Twin Falls Fire Department.

When a first responder gets the call for help, a lot of things are going through their mind as they are on their way there. The last thing they need is to have to maneuver around other vehicles on the road.

“You’re processing what is going on around you in traffic, you have to pay attention to what is going on around you, but at the same time, am I going to a shooting, am I going to an infant choking, am I going to a drowning, am I gonna have to grab a piece of equipment out of the back of my car as soon as I get there,” said Lt. Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police.

Now exactly what is the law? When driving on a four-lane road or fewer, such as Filer Avenue, all cars are required to move over to the side of the road and stop.

Before pulling back into traffic, it is important to look around and see if another emergency vehicle is coming.

“Before you pull back out on to the road, make sure there isn’t a secondary vehicle coming behind us, because it’s more dangerous if there are two officers, it’s more dangerous for the second,” said Deputy Chris Boyd with the Twin Falls Police Department.

Although the emergency call may not be for you or someone you know, by pulling over to the side of the road for lights and sirens, you could be helping save someone’s life.

“When we are responding and we get distracted by drivers who don’t pull over, it takes our mind off of what we are trying to accomplish at the call,” said Slagel.

They also remind drivers to come to a complete stop when you pull over, as it will keep both you and the first responder safe.

