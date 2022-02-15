Advertisement

Survey shows majority of Idaho post-secondary students feel comfortable with their beliefs on campus

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education released survey findings of student experience in higher education Monday.

The review was triggered by concerns in last year’s legislature about the negative treatment of students with opposing viewpoints. The questionnaire was anonymous and results are not reflective as a proportion of the student population or institutions in general, but there are some takeaways

More than 8,500 students responded.

“A majority of students across all the institutions report never or rarely feeling pressure to believe anything in particular,” said Mike Keckler, chief communications officer for the Idaho State Board of Education.

At two-year, four-year, and graduate levels, 62-74% percent of students never or very rarely felt any pressure. However, this means a minority, around a third, at least occasionally did.

“That’s still notable, and the board is still interested in finding out more about that,” Keckler said.

72% of students of those at the College of Southern Idaho didn’t feel coerced. However, CSI reminds everyone both sides of the results are not totally reflective.

“You get students who are for whatever reason motivated to fill out a survey, and all of us gets surveys we all get surveys in our email all the time, and there are a variety of different factors that will drive us to choose to answer that survey or not answer that survey,” said CSI Dean of Communication Chris Bragg.

The State Board of Education will discuss findings to the entire survey in Thursday’s board meeting, which is available to the public on a live stream. The full survey and meeting information is on the State Board of Education website.

“This particular survey is unique for Idaho, and how different people choose to use the survey results is certainly going to be up to them,” Bragg said.

