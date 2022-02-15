Twin Falls wrestler signs with Midland University

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls Bruin is headed to the Cornhusker State to pursue his wrestling career.

Baylee Carney signed with Midland University in front of his fellow cowboys on Friday. It’s only fitting since Midland is located in Fremont, Nebraska.

The Lutheran university competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, as part of the NAIA.

Carney looks to defend his district title on Friday at Burley High School.

