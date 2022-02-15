Advertisement

Twin Falls wrestler signs with Midland University

A Twin Falls Bruin is headed to the Cornhusker State to pursue his wrestling career.
A Twin Falls Bruin is headed to the Cornhusker State to pursue his wrestling career.(Laurie Rierson, Twin Falls High School)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls Bruin is headed to the Cornhusker State to pursue his wrestling career.

Baylee Carney signed with Midland University in front of his fellow cowboys on Friday. It’s only fitting since Midland is located in Fremont, Nebraska.

The Lutheran university competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, as part of the NAIA.

Carney looks to defend his district title on Friday at Burley High School.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Minidoka County schools close due to threat

Latest News

Lighthouse blew past Murtaugh in the semi-final of the Snake River District Tournament.
Lighthouse Christian to face Oakley in the district championship
1A DI Boys District Basketball
Valley knocks off Wendell
Wendell might have swept Valley during the regular season, but the Vikings finally earned the...
Valley earns first win over Wendell, sets up semi-final showdown with Declo