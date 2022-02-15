Valley earns first win over Wendell, sets up semi-final showdown with Declo

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wendell might have swept Valley during the regular season, but the Vikings finally earned the victory over the Trojans in the postseason.

Valley took an early lead and held off Wendell, 60-50.

Jadon Johnson posted a game-high 21 points, while Kyle Christensen added 15 for the Vikings. Diego Torres led the Trojans with a team-high 16 points, while Aden Bunn chipped in 14.

What’s Next?

(3) Valley at (1) Declo: Wednesday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

(2) Wendell vs. Loser: Tuesday, February 22 at 7 p.m. (High Seed)

3A TOURNAMENT

(1) Buhl 47, (4) Gooding 24: Leading the Indians, Cade DeBoard scored 16 points, while Caden Ray added 10. Kurtis Adkinson paced the Senators with 10.

(2) Kimberly 42 (3) Filer 30

What’s Next?

(4) Gooding vs. (3) Filer at Buhl: Wednesday, February 16 at 6 p.m.

(2) Kimberly at (1) Buhl: Wednesday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

4A TOURNAMENT

(6) Canyon Ridge 66, (7) Wood River 59

What’s Next?

(6) Canyon Ridge at (3) Minico: Tuesday, February 15 at 7 p.m.

