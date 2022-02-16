Advertisement

Behind the Business: The Center for Rehabilitation Clinic

“Everyone works as a team, and you really see the love for the patients with all of the staff”
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just off College Road in Twin Falls, the Center for Rehabilitation Clinic is hoping to maintain a community-first attitude.

“It’s expanded to really grow and fit the needs of what our community has needed and has required,” said Sami Ashenbrener, a Doctor of Physical Therapy at the clinic.

And their commitment to the community is what makes them most unique.

“A lot of us are local and we were born and raised here, moved away but then came back to this region,” Ashenbrener said.

Physical therapy isn’t the only thing offered at CPR. “We have a gym that is connected to our clinic. It’s a place where people, independently from the community, can come in and a physical therapist will assess them and create a specific exercise for them,” said Ashenbrener.

“We have our sports development and performance training where we’re really working on taking the athlete all the way from injury back to return to sport,” Ashenbrener continued.

Contracting with local companies is also something that is offered. “Pre and post screens, making sure that employees, before they’re hired, they come in and do a work screen. They make sure they’re strong enough to do all of the job requirements, make sure they don’t have any injuries,” said Ashenbrener.

At the end of the day, CPR wants their patients to feel a personal connection with its staff.

“Everyone works as a team, and you really see the love for the patients with all of the staff,” said Ashenbrener.

