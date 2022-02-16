Bill designed to help dyslexic children introduced to Idaho House

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bill designed to help dyslexic children in Idaho was introduced to the Idaho House on Tuesday.

The bill aims to detect dyslexia in children and help them with the condition.

“Students often aren’t diagnosed with dyslexia until later grades, because as lessons become more complex, a bright student’s difficulty with deciphering written language becomes more apparent. And by then, teaching students to read for comprehension and even for enjoyment is an uphill battle.”

The bill involves requiring legislation for Idaho children in kindergarten through third grade, and provide appropriate instruction and intervention.

“This bill would provide additional support for students with dyslexia by implementing a dyslexia handbook, providing resources to teachers, providing training for teachers, and requiring that reading intervention plans include how those interventions will specifically address students with dyslexia,” said Deputy Superintendent for Communications and Policy Marilyn Whitney.

The legislation also requires the designation of a statewide dyslexia coordinator in order to provide schools resources for instruction and intervention.

The salary for such a position would be $97,000, with an additional cost of $2 million for additional training and resources.

The State Department of Education will also provide reading development plans to students with characteristics of dyslexia.

