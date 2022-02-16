Carey, Dietrich win Sawtooth district openers; local roundup
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT-TV/KSVT-TV) The Sawtooth District Tournament started on Tuesday and there were no surprises, as all of the higher seeds won their games.
1A DII DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Carey 52, Hagerman 18
Dietrich 55, Richfield 44
Castleford 39, Hansen 32
Camas County 45, Sun Valley 19
What’s Next?
(8) Hagerman vs. (5) Richfield on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
(7) Hansen vs. (6) Sun Valley Community School on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
(4) Carey vs. (1) Dietrich on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
(3) Camas vs. (2) Castleford on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
4A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Minico 58, Canyon Ridge 38
Mountain Home 43, Twin Falls 36
What’s Next?
Minico at Burley, Thursday at 7 p.m
Mountain Home at Jerome, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls, Thursday at 7 p.m.
