Carey, Dietrich win Sawtooth district openers; local roundup

Dietrich is bound for the Sawtooth Conference District semi-final after beating Richfield in the opening round.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT-TV/KSVT-TV) The Sawtooth District Tournament started on Tuesday and there were no surprises, as all of the higher seeds won their games.

1A DII DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Carey 52, Hagerman 18

Dietrich 55, Richfield 44

Castleford 39, Hansen 32

Camas County 45, Sun Valley 19

What’s Next?

(8) Hagerman vs. (5) Richfield on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

(7) Hansen vs. (6) Sun Valley Community School on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

(4) Carey vs. (1) Dietrich on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

(3) Camas vs. (2) Castleford on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

4A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Minico 58, Canyon Ridge 38

Mountain Home 43, Twin Falls 36

What’s Next?

Minico at Burley, Thursday at 7 p.m

Mountain Home at Jerome, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls, Thursday at 7 p.m.

