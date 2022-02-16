Advertisement

CDC: Annual overdose deaths doubled from 6 years ago, soared amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and...
The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.(KPTV)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drug overdoses are skyrocketing in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 104,000 people died from such overdoses in the 12-month period that ended in September.

That’s twice the number reported six years prior.

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.

They believe even if COVID-19 went away overnight, it would take at least a year for the number of overdoses to stabilize.

Experts say things like syringe exchanges and heavy distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone would make the fastest difference, but those solutions are politically charged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Minidoka County schools close due to threat
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

A man allegedly attacked an Applebee's bartender with a meat cleaver over COVID-19 restrictions.
Man allegedly attacked Applebee’s bartender with meat cleaver over COVID-19 vaccine proof
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
2 officers testify at federal trial in George Floyd killing
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI: Defendants in Arbery killing used repeated racial slurs
Emergency personnel work at the site of gas tanker accident in Rockville Centre, N.Y., early...
Gasoline tanker crashes into building, bursts into fireball