Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KMIR) – Coachella is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements to attend.

The music festival in southern California usually draws in more than 100,000 people per day.

This year’s headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

The sold-out music festival takes place April 15-17 and 22-24.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations and testing.

