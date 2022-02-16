Advertisement

Crapo, other GOP colleagues, introduce resolution to nullify mask mandates for Head Start programs

The resolution is co-sponsored by 17 other GOP congressmen
The resolution would nullify a mandate for all children two years and older to wear a mask, even while outside
The resolution would nullify a mandate for all children two years and older to wear a mask, even while outside(WAFB)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senator Mike Crapo is among those introducing a bill that would allow Congress to nullify an interim rule requiring staff and volunteers in Head Start programs to wear masks and be fully vaccinated.

The resolution would nullify a mandate for all children two years and older to wear a mask, even while outside.

“A mask mandate on Idaho toddlers and children participating in Head Start programs is the latest example of an unreasonable one-size-fits-all, heavy-handed bureaucratic intrusion by the federal government,” said Crapo.

“Parents deserve a say in the health of their children. I will continue to fight to ensure the federal government stays within its authorities entrusted to it by the Constitution.”

The resolution is co-sponsored by 17 other GOP Congressmen, including Ted Cruz and fellow Idaho Senator Jim Risch.

