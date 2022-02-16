Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce hosting 32nd annual fun run

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 32nd annual St. Patrick’s Day fun run and they are hoping for their biggest turnout yet.

The fun run includes three separate events, a half marathon, a 5.5 mile run and a 3.5 mile run and walk.

The theme is St Patrick’s Day and there will even be an award for best costume.

The event is put on by the Hagerman Chamber of Commerce, and all of the money raised from the event goes back to the city of Hagerman so they can continue supporting their small businesses and keep holding events like this one.

“It’s something for people to start doing and get healthy, and get out and enjoy the views, and come down and enjoy Hagerman,” said Kris Pothier, the co-chair of the Chamber of Commerce.

All events take place at the Malad Gorge State Park on March 12. To sign up, click here.

