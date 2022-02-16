Local high school leaving students in charge of some peer punishment

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Between TikTok trends and cyber bullying, social media has caused a lot of trouble for area high schools this year.

Now Jerome High School is leaving students in charge of their peers’ punishments.

From skipping class to being inappropriate to a teacher, through the peer court program, students at Jerome High School are deciding what punishment fits the crime.

“The students have the option to come to peer court instead of taking the admins punishment,” said Kamille Mirkin, a junior at the High School. “With peer court, we usually give them community service or homework club. The goal is to keep them in their classes during school and give them punishments outside of class.”

The students in the class portray the different roles that would be present in a courtroom, and hold a trial for the student.

“The defense would make the argument that the student messed up but it was a simple mistake,” said Luke Zepeda, a Jerome High School Senior.

“He needs a punishment, but it should be lenient, but the prosecution would say ‘oh no he truly freely did this, it was malicious, he needs a harsh punishment, and then the jury decides on the basis of the case.”

If the crime is severe or breaks the law, peer court isn’t even an option. But the teacher says for the most part, the class has been beneficial for the entire student body.

All your kids are like I don’t want to go to peer court, and it’s not like they are afraid of it, they just don’t want to go through the process and get in trouble, so they will fix their behaviors because of that, and then when we do have kids that come through, for the most part they are remorseful for what they did and they try to stick to the straight and narrow and not get in trouble again,” said Brandon Robinson, a teacher.

As for the students in the class:

“It keeps kids in class while they are still being punished for their actions, make sure they can maintain their grades, but it also allows us to be leaders within our school,” said Mirkin. “We learn a lot of important leadership skills in this class.”

The peer court program has been around since 2018, and it’s drawing the attention of other schools.

Last week, Kimberly High School students visited Jerome to potentially start their own program.

