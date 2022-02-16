Magic Valley Wind Project alternatives presented Wednesday

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four alternative plans for the Magic Valley Wind Project were presented by the Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday.

After hearing months of public comment over the first proposal, adjustments have been made responding to the main concerns raised by respondents.

High on the list of concerns were the Minidoka National Historical Site, public recreation lands and game migration patterns.

These alternatives are all made for submission to this summer’s Environmental Impact Study.

“We’re still massaging and tweaking these,” said Codie Martin of Twin Falls BLM. “So don’t be surprised (if) it receives a minor change to these once it’s released in the draft.”

Each of the alternatives is smaller than the original proposal, which means less impact on the landscape and less energy production.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.