Meta announces new data center in Idaho

KUNA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Meta, the company now formally known as Facebook, announced on Wednesday they would be constructing a data center in Kuna, Idaho.

The center will represent an investment of $800 million.

“We are excited to welcome Meta to Idaho and the Treasure Valley,” Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “Meta’s large investment in Kuna means great new jobs and innovation opportunities for the city and our state. We look forward a long, successful relationship with Meta and other stakeholders.

The project will bring around 1,200 jobs to the area at peak construction, which is expected to continue through 2025.

Meta’s newest data center is expected to break ground in Sept. 2022 and be around 960,000 square feet.

As part of the project, Meta will be investing around $50 million in new water and sewer systems for the city of Kuna.

“This is a promising step for job growth and opportunities in the community,” Idaho Senator Mike Crapo said. “The data center is expected to be supported by renewable energy and advance partnerships with local schools and other organizations. These outcomes are an immense benefit to our communities and the strength of our economy.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.