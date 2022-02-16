Soldier Mountain to reopen Feb.19

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Soldier Mountain announced Wednesday it will open its doors once again on Feb. 19 after a chair lift malfunction forced its closure last week.

General Manager Paul Alden says the snow coverage at the resort is still good. “We’re not without some dirt showing,” he said. “But there’s still very good skiing.”

Forecasts indicate the mountain may get upwards of one inch of snow per day between Saturday and Tuesday, with one forecast predicting up to six between Sunday and next Friday.

