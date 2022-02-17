Blackfoot guard signing with College of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The reigning 4A state champion Blackfoot Broncos stopped by the College of Southern Idaho on Wednesday to show support for one of their own.

Senior point guard Izzy Arave committed to CSI Women’s Basketball. She posed for photos with her future squad as well as current team.

The Broncos are on their way to the 4A state tournament, that begins Thursday at Mountain View High School in Meridian.

Last year Arave earned all-conference, all-area and all-state honors as a junior, helping lead Blackfoot to its first state title.

Now at 24-0, they’re three games away from going back-to-back. Choosing a winning program like CSI, who is the number one seed headed into regionals, seems like a natural transition for Arave,

“Utah State Eastern was actually recruiting me too, but what drew me to CSI is the coaches, I really like the atmosphere they have,” Arave explained. “They’re a winning team too, that’s really what pulled me in. It’s also only two hours away from home, so I’ve always wanted to come to CSI, it’s always been one of my top options, so.”

Arave and her No. 1 ranked Broncos look to keep their undefeated record going when they play Bishop Kelly Thursday in the first round at noon.

