Bundy leaves GOP primary, runs for governor as independent

In a prepared statement released Thursday morning, Bundy criticized Idaho’s GOP as “corrupt and wicked.”
In the statement released Thursday, Bundy criticized several Republican political figures for their own brushes with the law
In the statement released Thursday, Bundy criticized several Republican political figures for their own brushes with the law(WKYT)
By Rebecca Boone
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Far-right activist Ammon Bundy has dropped out of the Republican primary in Idaho’s gubernatorial race, saying he’ll run for governor as an independent in November’s general election instead.

In a prepared statement released Thursday morning, Bundy criticized Idaho’s GOP as “corrupt and wicked.”

“The Republican Party platform is the platform I stand behind but the Republican establishment in Idaho is full of filth and corruption,” Bundy wrote.

Bundy attracted international attention when he led a group of armed activists in the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon to protest federal control of public lands. He was later acquitted of federal charges in connection with the occupation.

Last year he was convicted of misdemeanor trespassing and trespassing and resisting or obstructing law enforcement officers at the Idaho Statehouse, stemming from an August 2020 incident. Bundy is also facing another trespassing charge for returning to the Statehouse in April of 2021.

