College of Southern Idaho terminates broadcaster’s contract after comments

CSI’s broadcaster called one of the Salt Lake College players a ‘thug’ on a foul during the game
The College of Southern Idaho has terminated the contract of its play by play announcer. (KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho says it has terminated the contract of its play by play announcer.

The news comes after comments made during a men’s basketball game between the College of Southern Idaho and Salt Lake Community College on Wednesday.

CSI’s broadcaster called one of the Salt Lake College players a ‘thug’ on a foul during the game.

In a statement, CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate apologized to Salt Lake Community College saying quote:

“The College of Southern Idaho and the CSI Athletic Department want to apologize to the Salt Lake Community College players, coaches, and fans for the comments made during the broadcast. CSI does not condone and will not tolerate these types of remarks. They do not reflect our values as an institution of higher education or as a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association. We have the utmost respect for the SLCC Athletic Department and for their student-athletes.”

