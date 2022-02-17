Community reaction mixed on Hailey health order extension

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Hailey is forging its own path as the lone city in Blaine County requiring masks indoors. The decision was made in a Monday City Council meeting during which all present council members voted in favor of requiring masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible for an additional 60 days.

Discussion prior to the vote in Hailey revolved around cases of COVID-19 dropping, but the city was still categorized at a critical risk level by the South Central Public Health District.

“Last week, the South Central Public Health District, St. Luke’s, Dr. O’Connor, they all pleaded with us to keep the mask requirement until we get through this most recent surge, which is something we’re all hopeful and optimistic will occur in the next few weeks, but it has not happened yet,” said Hailey City Council member Sam Linnet during Monday’s meeting.

Hailey Public Library Director Lyn Drewien said she is glad the city has not yet dropped the mandate because it has allowed the library to stay open since resuming in-person services.

“As a library, we’re open to everyone: young, old, healthy. unhealthy, vaccinated and unvaccinated persons, and we are convinced that the mask mandate has made it possible for us to remain open,” said Drewien.

While organizations across the nation have struggled with staffing due to illness, she said masks have played a pivotal role in that not being the case at the library.

“Our staff has never been healthier, and we’ve had conversations about what happens once the pandemic is over, and it’s very likely we’ll wear masks in the flu season and COVID season whatever it is because sick days are basically reduced to zero,” added Drewien.

Her experience was not echoed by all community members, however.

Carpenter Kim Nilsen lives in Bellevue but often works in Hailey. He said he has never agreed with mask mandates.

“Look at what happened at the Super Bowl. How many of the ‘good masks’ went in the garbage because 70,000 fans refused to wear the masks? Did they do anything to them? Nope, because the folks who attended there are the rich and famous,” he said.

Nilsen added that he has never told others they cannot wear a mask if they choose; but, as a grandfather of 27, he worries about the impact these mandates have on children.

“But the next day [after the Super Bowl] they made all the kids go back to school? Really? C’mon, if this is really about protecting children then let the children be children and get the masks off their face,” he said.

Hailey resident Phil Rainey is a certified EMT who works with Hyperbarics Sun Valley. He said Hailey having a different set of rules than all other cities within the Wood River Valley makes life more complicated for those who live, work and recreate in the region.

“That’s very confusing for everyone,” Rainey said. “You can go a few miles in either direction and life is back to normal. Here in Hailey, we haven’t figured it out yet,”

Rainey said in his experience, Hailey Mayor Martha Burke and city council members have been reluctant to entertain public discussion about this issue during their bi-monthly meetings, leaving him and others not feeling heard by their elected officials.

“You just don’t do that as a city council member or a Mayor, you’re there to represent your city and the people that live in it,” said Rainey.”No matter what side you’re on, that’s not acceptable.”

While the Health Order in Hailey was officially extended for 60 days, it can be dropped before that date. The council ended Monday’s meeting in agreement that Burke can drop the mandate if the area moves out of the critical risk level with the health district following President’s Day Weekend.

