CSI Men upset No. 1 Salt Lake, women earn season sweep

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A sold-out crowd watched No. 23 College of Southern Idaho hand No. 1 Salt Lake Community College its first loss of the season, 74-70, on Sophomore Night.

It was only fitting that sophomores led the scoring. Marcellious Lockett paced CSI with 16 points, three rebounds and two steals, while Taelon Martin added 15 points. Daylen Williams finished with eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

CSI shot well from the free-throw line, going 21-of-28, while Salt Lake managed just 52 percent on 13-of-25. They also outrebounded the Bruins, 49-40. Coach Jeff Reinert has harped on his team for not accomplishing these facets of the game during the losses. It finally sunk in with the players.

“We really competed and we rebounded and we handled the ball better than we have against them,” Reinert explained. “They’re such a great team, I believe we’re one of the best in the country, it’s coming together, but Salt Lake is really good.”

CSI, now 22-6 overall and 11-6 in conference play, travels to Southern Nevada Saturday for its final regular season conference game.

The CSI Women also won on Sophomore Night, 66-60, improving to 27-2 on the year.

Emilia “JoJo” Nworie nearly had a triple-double, with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with six blocked shots. Ashlee Strawbridge added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Sadie Gronning chipped in12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The women end the regular season with a road game at Southern Nevada on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.