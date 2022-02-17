Advertisement

CSI Men upset No. 1 Salt Lake, women earn season sweep

Marcellious Lockett had 16 points, while Taelon Martin added 15 and No. 23 CSI stunned No. 1 Salt Lake, 74-70.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:54 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A sold-out crowd watched No. 23 College of Southern Idaho hand No. 1 Salt Lake Community College its first loss of the season, 74-70, on Sophomore Night.

It was only fitting that sophomores led the scoring. Marcellious Lockett paced CSI with 16 points, three rebounds and two steals, while Taelon Martin added 15 points. Daylen Williams finished with eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

CSI shot well from the free-throw line, going 21-of-28, while Salt Lake managed just 52 percent on 13-of-25. They also outrebounded the Bruins, 49-40. Coach Jeff Reinert has harped on his team for not accomplishing these facets of the game during the losses. It finally sunk in with the players.

“We really competed and we rebounded and we handled the ball better than we have against them,” Reinert explained. “They’re such a great team, I believe we’re one of the best in the country, it’s coming together, but Salt Lake is really good.”

CSI, now 22-6 overall and 11-6 in conference play, travels to Southern Nevada Saturday for its final regular season conference game.

The CSI Women also won on Sophomore Night, 66-60, improving to 27-2 on the year.

Emilia “JoJo” Nworie nearly had a triple-double, with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with six blocked shots. Ashlee Strawbridge added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Sadie Gronning chipped in12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The women end the regular season with a road game at Southern Nevada on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Minidoka County schools close due to threat
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Blackfoot point guard Izzy Agave will play for CSI next season.
Blackfoot guard signing with College of Southern Idaho
Arave to sign with CSI Women's Basketball
Kimberly rallies past Buhl to book ticket to district championship
Kimberly rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter, to beat Buhl on their home...
Kimberly rallies to book ticket to SCIC district championship; local hoops roundup