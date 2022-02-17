Advertisement

Idaho Attorney General responds to Giddings allegation

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is responding to a false legislator campaign claim by Representative Priscilla Giddings.

In a campaign newsletter released earlier this week, Giddings raises questions over a revised report on child sex abuse statistics in Idaho.

According to the newsletter from Giddings, the findings from 2021 dropped from an 86.7% increase to a .6% increase.

In response to the discrepancy, and to Giddings, Wasden says the initial report had inaccurate numbers and that a new version with the accurate numbers was relayed to lawmakers.

In a statement, Wasden said the following:

The revised report Rep. Giddings referred to was sent to the legislature following the discovery of an error in an earlier version. The figures initially provided by the Department of Health and Welfare were not accurate. When department staff discovered the error, they alerted us and we issued the revised report with the corrected figures. I understand mistakes happen and appreciate the department quickly making us aware of the error.”

“In the interest of transparency, we made sure legislators understood exactly why they were getting the revised report. This information was relayed to them in an email that accompanied the updated version. If her intentions were sincere, the representative would have come to us with her questions or concerns. That did not happen. Instead, she ignored the facts and attempted to craft a narrative for political gain.”

“My office couldn’t have been more transparent in its handling of this matter. I stand by our actions as well as our efforts to protect Idahoans from both sexual predators and scam artists.”

