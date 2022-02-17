ITD plans road improvements across Idaho

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department approved modernization plans for highways across Idaho on Thursday.

The Department says the project will attempt to modernize aging infrastructure, improve safety, and reduce congestion on Idaho’s roadways.

ITD will make improvements to these highways:

• I-86/I-15 System Interchange in Pocatello/Chubbuck

• I-90 and State Highway 41 (SH-41) interchange in Post Falls

• State Highway 16 (SH-16) from Interstate 84 to Chinden Boulevard

• US 20/26 from SH-16 to Interstate 84 in the Treasure Valley

Construction on the improvements is set to begin this summer, and are a part of Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho Initiative which looks to upgrade aging infrastructure in Idaho.

“Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. To keep up with the demands of growth, these funds will help save Idahoans’ time, keep us safe on our roads, and makes our state’s economy even stronger,” Governor Brad Little said. “I appreciate the work of the Idaho Transportation Board, the department and the Legislature for acting quickly to put this money to work with projects that will benefit the state.”

In total, the projects will add up to cost $368 million. Funding for the I-84 Interchange near Burley and Heyburn Interchanges was also approved.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.