Advertisement

ITD plans road improvements across Idaho

In total, the projects will add up to cost $368 million. Funding for the I-84 Interchange near Burley and Heyburn Interchanges was also approved
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department approved modernization plans for highways across Idaho on Thursday.

The Department says the project will attempt to modernize aging infrastructure, improve safety, and reduce congestion on Idaho’s roadways.

ITD will make improvements to these highways:

•  I-86/I-15 System Interchange in Pocatello/Chubbuck

•  I-90 and State Highway 41 (SH-41) interchange in Post Falls

•  State Highway 16 (SH-16) from Interstate 84 to Chinden Boulevard

•  US 20/26 from SH-16 to Interstate 84 in the Treasure Valley

Construction on the improvements is set to begin this summer, and are a part of Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho Initiative which looks to upgrade aging infrastructure in Idaho.

“Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. To keep up with the demands of growth, these funds will help save Idahoans’ time, keep us safe on our roads, and makes our state’s economy even stronger,” Governor Brad Little said. “I appreciate the work of the Idaho Transportation Board, the department and the Legislature for acting quickly to put this money to work with projects that will benefit the state.”

In total, the projects will add up to cost $368 million. Funding for the I-84 Interchange near Burley and Heyburn Interchanges was also approved.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced crisis standards of care have been...
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare deactivates crisis standards of care for three districts

Latest News

In the statement released Thursday, Bundy criticized several Republican political figures for...
Bundy leaves GOP primary, runs for governor as independent
The College of Southern Idaho has terminated the contract of its play by play announcer. (KMVT)
College of Southern Idaho terminates broadcaster’s contract after comments
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General responds to Giddings allegation
Alternatives presented for wind project
Alternatives for Magic Valley Wind Project presented by BLM