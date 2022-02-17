Advertisement

Kimberly rallies to book ticket to SCIC district championship; local hoops roundup

Kimberly rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter, to beat Buhl on their home court, 47-42, to book a ticket to the SCIC district championship.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:15 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Jacob Lloyd paced the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Jackson Cummins added 14 and Jaxon Bair tallied 12 rebounds.

For the Indians, Caden Ray scored 14 points, Josh Loveless added eight points and eight rebounds, while Ryne Kelly brought in eight points and nine rebounds.

3A ELIMINATION GAME

Filer 42, Gooding 35: Joseph Bertao had 10 points, while Drake Speirs added eight and the Wildcats stay alive in the postseason. For the Senators, Kurtis Adkinson led the team with 10 points, Braden Martin chipped in nine, while Dakota Sage also tallied nine.

NEXT GAME: Filer at Buhl, Monday, February 21 at 7 p.m. The winner travels to Kimberly for the district championship on Wednesday.

2A SEMI-FINAL

Valley 50, Declo 43

NEXT GAME: Wendell at Declo, Tuesday, February 22nd at 7 p.m. The winner plays Valley for the championship on Thursday at 7 p.m.

1A DI ELIMINATION GAMES

Raft River 64, Murtaugh 54: Seth Tracy scored a game-high 23 points for Raft River, while Tegan Whitaker added 10 points and Kole Spencer tallied 13 points. In the loss, Bryce Sanford produced 16 points, Jr Benites added 13 points and Brayden Loveland scored nine points.

Shoshone 47, Glenns Ferry 40

NEXT GAME: Raft River takes on Shoshone, February 21 at CSI, starting at 6 p.m.

1A DII SEMI-FINAL GAMES

Carey 58, Dietrich 52

Camas County 60, Castleford 48

NEXT GAME: Carey vs. Camas for the district championship on February 23 at 7:30 p.m.

1A DII ELIMINATION GAMES

Richfield 58, Hagerman 35

Sun Valley 53, Hansen 47

NEXT GAMES: Richfield vs. Castleford, February 21 at 6 p.m. | Dietrich vs. Sun Valley Community School, February 21 at 7:30 p.m.

