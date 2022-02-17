Advertisement

Kraft Heinz may soon increase prices again

FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.
FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again, so don’t get too comfortable with the recent price hike on your favorite Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

During an analyst call Wednesday, the company’s CFO says they may be “taking additional pricing actions as appropriate.”

The possible price increases aren’t coming as a surprise to retailers. Kraft Heinz told them in January the company would raise prices in March on dozens of products, including hot dogs and bacon.

The company says the steeper prices will help offset its own higher costs brought on by inflation.

Kraft-Heinz owns iconic brands including Oscar Mayer, Capri Sun and Kool-Aid.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced crisis standards of care have been...
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare deactivates crisis standards of care for three districts

Latest News

Ottawa's police chief resigns amid ongoing protests.
Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the U.S. government is not seeing any kind of withdrawal...
Russia increasing forces at Ukraine border, Austin says
Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine
A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden: Infrastructure plan gives $1 billion for Great Lakes cleanup