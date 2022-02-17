Advertisement

New study finds starting MRI screenings earlier cuts breast cancer mortality

A new study is shining a light on breast cancer mortality rates and MRI scans
A new study is shining a light on breast cancer mortality rates and MRI scans(WNDU)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new study is finding that women beginning regular MRI screenings between the ages of 30 to 35 may reduce breast cancer mortality by more than 50%.

The study found that common gene mutations found in women with breast cancer were easily detectable in MRI scans, allowing doctors to detect cancer cells earlier.

The researchers taking part in this study hope that their findings will aid organizations that assist oncologists and radiologists on diagnosing cancers.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced crisis standards of care have been...
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare deactivates crisis standards of care for three districts

Latest News

Suicide Awareness
Students show their support for suicide awareness at Minico High School
Residents in Hailey spoke to KMVT about their thoughts about the city's mask mandate
Community reaction mixed on Hailey health order extension
Salute to Idaho Agriculture
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Intermountain Beef
Unmarked Car
TFPD use of unmarked cars sparks controversy