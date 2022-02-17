New study finds starting MRI screenings earlier cuts breast cancer mortality

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new study is finding that women beginning regular MRI screenings between the ages of 30 to 35 may reduce breast cancer mortality by more than 50%.

The study found that common gene mutations found in women with breast cancer were easily detectable in MRI scans, allowing doctors to detect cancer cells earlier.

The researchers taking part in this study hope that their findings will aid organizations that assist oncologists and radiologists on diagnosing cancers.

