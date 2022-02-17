Advertisement

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Intermountain Beef

From downsizing to a myriad of challenges presented by the pandemic, Jones has been forced to be malleable
Salute to Idaho Agriculture
Salute to Idaho Agriculture(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cevin Jones’ grandfather started Intermountain Beef over 80 years ago, and for the past thirty years, Jones has been on the path to running the show.

But, he certainly didn’t start at the top.

“I was born into it, so, I was raised into it,” said Jones. “I was out here scooping bunks when I was in middle school. So yeah, it’s been a while.”

The facility holds up to 15,000 cattle at a time, serving as a finishing location before sending cattle to harvest at Washington Beef.

Soon, Jones and his team will again be keeping their product in-state.

“We’re actually part of the new True West Beef Plant that’s been built in Jerome. So we’ll be a supplier to that plant, once it’s up and running,” said Jones.

Before True West Beef announced their plan to open in Jerome, Jones says a lack of beef plants in Southern Idaho has forced him to lower his production.

That could very well be changing soon though.

“It’s very exciting. So, with the new plant coming in it gives us lots of growth opportunities down the road. It’s very exciting to have that opportunity and having such a good company with a good plant and a good design coming in,” Jones said.

From downsizing to a myriad of challenges presented by the pandemic, Jones has been forced to be malleable.

But he believes his site, and all of Idaho Agriculture is up to the challenge.

“We’ve had to deal with drought, insects, lack of water, poor prices, the list goes on and on, right? As a group, the ag industry is pretty resilient so we’ll make it through the other side, I have no doubt about that,” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced crisis standards of care have been...
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare deactivates crisis standards of care for three districts

Latest News

Suicide Awareness
Students show their support for suicide awareness at Minico High School
Residents in Hailey spoke to KMVT about their thoughts about the city's mask mandate
Community reaction mixed on Hailey health order extension
Unmarked Car
TFPD use of unmarked cars sparks controversy
A new study is shining a light on breast cancer mortality rates and MRI scans
New study finds starting MRI screenings earlier cuts breast cancer mortality