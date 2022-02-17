Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Intermountain Beef

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cevin Jones’ grandfather started Intermountain Beef over 80 years ago, and for the past thirty years, Jones has been on the path to running the show.

But, he certainly didn’t start at the top.

“I was born into it, so, I was raised into it,” said Jones. “I was out here scooping bunks when I was in middle school. So yeah, it’s been a while.”

The facility holds up to 15,000 cattle at a time, serving as a finishing location before sending cattle to harvest at Washington Beef.

Soon, Jones and his team will again be keeping their product in-state.

“We’re actually part of the new True West Beef Plant that’s been built in Jerome. So we’ll be a supplier to that plant, once it’s up and running,” said Jones.

Before True West Beef announced their plan to open in Jerome, Jones says a lack of beef plants in Southern Idaho has forced him to lower his production.

That could very well be changing soon though.

“It’s very exciting. So, with the new plant coming in it gives us lots of growth opportunities down the road. It’s very exciting to have that opportunity and having such a good company with a good plant and a good design coming in,” Jones said.

From downsizing to a myriad of challenges presented by the pandemic, Jones has been forced to be malleable.

But he believes his site, and all of Idaho Agriculture is up to the challenge.

“We’ve had to deal with drought, insects, lack of water, poor prices, the list goes on and on, right? As a group, the ag industry is pretty resilient so we’ll make it through the other side, I have no doubt about that,” Jones said.

