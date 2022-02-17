Advertisement

TFPD use of unmarked cars sparks controversy

Arguably the most important use of these vehicles is officer safety
Unmarked Car
Unmarked Car(Snider)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Facebook post from the Twin Falls Police Department has stirred up controversy in Twin Falls.

There were numerous comments either in support or against the use of unmarked police cars. While some residents take issue with this, others have no problem with it.

“If you have a police car, then if anyone’s doing anything stupid, then they’re gonna get away with it but if they have an unmarked car, they’ll probably do something stupid then they’ll realize that the got caught,” said Robert White, a resident of Southern Idaho.

But being more discrete while looking for traffic violations isn’t the main reason for these vehicles. Officers say these are very helpful when it comes to investigating crashes.

“Utilizing unmarked vehicles gets us into places where we might not otherwise be able to go,” said Chris Ehardt, a patrol officer for Twin Falls PD. “Through having those experiences, you see what kind of violations result in crashes.”

But arguably the most important use of these vehicles is officer safety.

“When we’re doing certain types of investigations for officer safety reasons, it’s good to not be visible,” said Ehardt.

Ehardt says gathering evidence for long form investigations, like drug busts, is much easier and safer to do with these vehicles, keeping neighborhoods safer for you and your family.

“Sometimes we can utilize the unmarked vehicles to keep tabs on a subject or residents or a place and not be readily noticeable until we’re ready to act on that situation,” said Ehardt.

