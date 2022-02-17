Advertisement

Twin Falls business aims to help struggling artists

Business leaders say they are proud to help local creators become more discovered
150 Main
150 Main(Nicholas Snider)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One local Twin Falls business’s goal is to help struggling artists find publicity.

150 Main in Downtown Twin Falls provides a gallery for local artists to become more well-known across the area.

The business will also be a big player in the Discover Downtown event happening this weekend. Business leaders say they are proud to help local creators become more discovered.

“Getting their products and their creations on Main Street so that they become visible, they grow their business and people really become familiar with all our local artists have to offer,” said Haley Evans, the Project Manager for Southern Idaho Tourism.

Visitors to the business are welcome to attend the ribbon cutting happening at 4:00 p.m. Thursday to kickoff the Discover Downtown festivities.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Minidoka County schools close due to threat
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Idaho State House file photo (KBOI)
Lawmaker panel advances bill lifting Idaho’s militia ban
Idaho's population has exploded, but that growth has left the medical industry behind in the...
Lack of ICU doctors presents challenges for healthcare in Idaho
The theme is St Patrick’s Day and there will even be an award for best costume
Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce hosting 32nd annual fun run
The Minidoka National Historical Site is one group raising concerns over the project
Magic Valley Wind Project alternatives presented Wednesday