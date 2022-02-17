Twin Falls business aims to help struggling artists

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One local Twin Falls business’s goal is to help struggling artists find publicity.

150 Main in Downtown Twin Falls provides a gallery for local artists to become more well-known across the area.

The business will also be a big player in the Discover Downtown event happening this weekend. Business leaders say they are proud to help local creators become more discovered.

“Getting their products and their creations on Main Street so that they become visible, they grow their business and people really become familiar with all our local artists have to offer,” said Haley Evans, the Project Manager for Southern Idaho Tourism.

Visitors to the business are welcome to attend the ribbon cutting happening at 4:00 p.m. Thursday to kickoff the Discover Downtown festivities.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.