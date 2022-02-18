Advertisement

Amari Whiting’s double-double propels Burley past Middleton

Amari Whiting had a game-high 35 points, to go along with 19 rebounds and Burley is off to the state semi-final following the 50-39 win over Middleton.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:27 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting had a game-high 35 points, to go along with a career-high 19 rebounds and Burley is off to the state semi-final following the 50-39 win over Middleton.

Sydney Searle added 5 points for the Bobcats.

Burley led 20-19 at halftime.

Cassidy Fried and Payton Hymas both led the Vikings with 11 in the loss.

Burley will face Preston on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Middleton will take on Sandpoint Friday at 7 p.m.

Video Courtesy of the NFHS Network

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
The Twin Falls Senior Center will be closed Wednesday
Twin Falls Senior Center closes

Latest News

Whiting propels Burley past Middleton
The top three placers in each weight class qualify for state tournament next week
Wendell takes 2A District IV wrestling title, Buhl grabs 3A crown once again
Blackfoot point guard Izzy Agave will play for CSI next season.
Blackfoot guard signing with College of Southern Idaho
Arave to sign with CSI Women's Basketball