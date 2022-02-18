Amari Whiting’s double-double propels Burley past Middleton

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amari Whiting had a game-high 35 points, to go along with a career-high 19 rebounds and Burley is off to the state semi-final following the 50-39 win over Middleton.

Sydney Searle added 5 points for the Bobcats.

Burley led 20-19 at halftime.

Cassidy Fried and Payton Hymas both led the Vikings with 11 in the loss.

Burley will face Preston on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Middleton will take on Sandpoint Friday at 7 p.m.

